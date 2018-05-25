Gambia: Sami District Chief Removed

Mr. Demba Jallow, a resident of Jalakoto Village, has been removed from his position of Seyfo of Sami District in CRR and replaced by Moro Jawla of Tanji Kunda.

Mr Jallow told Foroyaa that he was served with a letter from the office of the Governor on Tuesday 15th May 2018 indicating that he has been removed from his position. No reason was stated for his removal in the letter. The letter, dated 14 May 2018, reads:

"Mr Mam Demba Jallow,

Jalakoto Village,

Sami District,

Central River Region

With reference to the letter Lm 31/252/01/(194) on the above subject matter, I am directed to inform you that you have been relieved of your duty as Seyfo of Sami District Central River Region with immediate effect.

Yours Sincerely,

Jawara Biai

For: Governor CRR"

The letter was copied to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Regional Government and the Chief Executive Officer, Kuntaur Area Council. It was not copied to the President who has the authority to remove Chiefs from office.

Mr Jallow concluded that what surprised him most is that the letter was delivered to him by Alkalo Suwanneh, who is not an employee or agent of the Governor's office. He added that Mr Suwanneh came with a WAY book from the governor's office for him to sign; but that he received the letter without signing the WAY book.