People with albinism have come out to complain that 15 case files of deaths and attacks on albinos have gone missing within the offices of police prosecutors.

The allegation comes a few months after a legislator Esther Jolobola made a similar allegation in parliament but minister of Home Affairs Cecilia Chazama dismissed it.

President of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) President Overton Kondowe said Thursday he has evidence of the missing case files.

"The state has withdrawn cases of attacks on people with albinism because of the missing files. There is corruption in our cases. The files are missing in suspicious circumstances," he said.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera refused to comment, referring the matter to Chazama who could not be reached for comment.

Chazama angrily told Jolobola to bring evidence on the missing files to parliament as the minister accused the MP of tarnishing the image of the police.