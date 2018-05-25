25 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Stella Chiweshe Headlines Zimbabwe Culture Show

Dream Team Entertainment will early next month hold a Zimbabwe Culture Show dubbed hashtag "Heritage" which will feature Germany-based prolific mbira player, Stella Chiweshe and Donel Mangena.

The show will be held at the Dunchurch Sportsfield and Village Hall in Warwikshire and will also feature Otto and Marimba Band, Duramanzwi Mbira Group, Tsungi Tsikirai, Afro Shikisha and Sekuru Makamazi.

A host of DJ's will also be doing their thing at the show, which will also feature exhibitions, among them DJ Timeless, DJ Codeless, Jah Hanief as well as Stillo Survivor Sound.

Promoter Kudzaishe Chipadza said the show, to be held on June 2, 2018, is meant to remind Zimbabweans in the diaspora where they came from, teach their children who they are and what made them.

"It is to bring Zimbabweans in the diaspora together to celebrate and show off our culture," he said.

"We will be showcasing Zimbabwean talents on the day through mbira competitions, live performances from our very own Stella Chiweshe and Donel and many others," he added.

Chipadza said traditional Zimbabwean food and drinks would be served at the event.

