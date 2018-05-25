Visiting Equatorial Guinea strongman Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo met President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare Wednesday with both leaders later pledging to deepen relations between the two countries.

A key ally of former president Robert Mugabe, Nguema said he was in Harare to "give our full support to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his policies to continue to help Zimbabwe for the overall development of this nation.

"We did not at this particular visit come to make new negotiations. We have some from the past. We came to reinforce what we have already established for the development of both nations.

Nguema was accompanied by four cabinet ministers.

Speaking after the three-hour closed-door talks, President Mnangagwa said "This is natural.

"His Excellency (President Mbasogo) has been coming here in the past and he continues to come here and in future he is going to come.

"So, there is nothing out of the way, this is natural and normal.

He continued; "We have several agreements between Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea government.

"We will continue to implement them and embrace new ones as we go forward. We have always worked together.

"We have had cooperation with Equatorial Guinea; we shall cooperate today and tomorrow and forever."

Nguema, a fairly regular visitor to Harare when Mugabe was in power, is expected to visit the veteran leader before he returns home.

Mugabe was ousted by a military coup last November.

Ironically, the Zimbabwean leader played a key role in thwarting a coup attempt against Nguema in 2004.