Goromonzi — Zanu-PF national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje has cancelled a re-run of primary election in Goromonzi where disgruntled party supporters had demanded fresh ballot.

Incumbent MP and labour minister Petronella Kangonye had won the initial vote.

In demanding a re-run, the 10 losing candidates were accusing Kangonye of rigging the election and using her position cabinet minister to influence the outcome.

The Zanu PF national elections directorate had agreed to call a re-run before the decision was overturned by Rugeje this week.

The political commissar, instead, appointed Daniel Sigauke, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Association chairperson for Mashonaland East, to resolve issues raised by the losing candidates.

When the primary election was held the process had to be transferred to the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial offices after party supporters turned rowdy and disrupted the process in Goromonzi South.

One of the losing candidates confirmed the new development and said the move by Rugeje had further created fissures in the constituency.

"We are unhappy with the decision made by Cde Rugeje in calling off the re-run of the primary election.

"We were fully prepared for the re-run, but it seems Kangonye has also used her influence to block a re-run of the elections from being held," the losing candidate indicated.

He added that Sigauke had since invited the 11 candidates who took part in the Goromonzi South primary election and their supporters to a meeting to be held next Saturday.

Kangonye was being challenged in the primary election by Frank Chitukutu, the former chief executive of the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA), as well as businesswoman Sharon Mugabe among others.