Tanzania: How Tanzania Is Dealing With Dirty Cashew Exports

Dodoma — The government said on Friday that state organs are still investigating people involved in exporting dirty cashew.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Ms Mary Mwanjelwa told the Parliament that some suspects were already arrested in connection with the case.

"In the interest of investigations, the government will issue a statement when the matter is ready," she said.

Ms Mwanjelwa was responding to a question asked by Ms Hawa Ghasia (Mtwara Rural -CCM) who wanted to know what measures the government had taken following the incident reported earlier this year.

It was reported that a consignment of 172 containers exported to Vietnam contained some 78 sacks mixed with a substantial amount of aggregates and stones.

Ms Ghasia said the investigations have taken too long even though suspects such as those at the port who allowed dirty cashew to go through their scanners were easy to arrest.

"Because dirty cashew nuts were allowed through the port of Dar es Salaam and not Mtwara, I propose the cashew from Lindi and Mtwara to be exported through Mtwara port," she said.

However Ms Mwanjelwa responded that some businessmen prefer the Dar port since the big city has more business opportunities. "They come with a consignment, and leave with a consignment," she said.