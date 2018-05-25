Tanzania: Why Tanzanians Must Care About World Environment Day

Tanzania plans to mark this year's World Environment Day (WED) under the theme: "Charcoal is expensive, use renewable energy". This is according to the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba.

The day is celebrated every June 5. At the global level, the day will be marked in India under the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution".

Experts explain why the environment is important. They argue that the ecosystem (all the communities of living organisms found in a specific place, their habitats and their interactions) in which we live provides natural services for humans and all other species that are essential to our health, quality of life and survival.

With this understanding, it is easy to see why every person, community and country should get involved in the protection of the environment. Hence, by declaring a theme, Tanzania, like many other countries, has committed itself to taking proactive measures towards protecting the environment.

Tanzania's theme seeks, among other things, to create awareness and take action in protection of its vegetation cover, particularly, forests. While this is important, it must also put in place business friendly environment for each household, regardless of its budget size, to afford renewable energy source. As matters stand, charcoal and firewood use still dominate as the key fuels for domestic consumption.

Communities and individuals should be encouraged to plant more trees bearing in mind expert advice on types of trees and how best to do it.

Now that Tanzania's ties with Israel have been strengthened, it may be worth borrowing a leaf from this nation that has successfully managed to push back the desert. Regions such as Dodoma, Singida and Shinyanga are in great need of this technical know-how.

The government and individuals alike must be educated on the importance of protecting the environment so that all would take proactive measures in tackling pressing environmental issues.

Let's protect the environment, hence protect life.