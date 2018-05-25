25 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unusual Empire - #BBNaija's Alex Launches YouTube Channel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Alex Asogwa, 3rd Runner-up BBNaija 'Double Wahala" known for her dancing and writing skills, has launched her YouTube channel "Alex Unusual Empire."

Alex, 22, who is determined to keep her fans entertained, has also released a teaser on the channel.

In the video, the ex-housemate and Television personality preaches positivity., saying: "Peace and positivity is my priority"

"It is okay to be different... The sun is alone and it still shines. I stand for what I beleive. Life is a journey and I choose not to rush mine."

"Everyone is special. The world has a lot of people but there is something unique about every single person.

"I accept Alexandra Asogwa especially because she is unusual. There can never be another me."

'I'm building a house where the floor is made of strength, the walls crafted of ambition, the roof, a masterpiece of forgiveness.

"I am building Alex Unusual Empire." (NAN)

Nigeria

How Nigerian, Cameroonian Soldiers Mistreated Us in Camps - Victims

Women who live in refugee camps after surviving Boko Haram attacks have narrated how Nigerian and Cameroonian security… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.