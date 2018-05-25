Namibia: Earthquake Recorded in Kunene

An earthquake was felt this morning in the surroundings of Kamanjab in the Kunene region.

Three local seismic stations from the Namibian seismological network recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 4,6 M, 35 km north-west of Kamanjab.

A witness in Anker village west of Kamanjab told The Namibian that today's event was the moat extreme they have felt.

Today, we experienced the most terrifying earthquake we have experienced in this place. The ground was shaking, and I could barely stand, explained Iyaloo Haufiku.

Haufiku said the morning begin as usual, and the villagers had started with their cleaning-up campaign when the earthquake struck.

"Everything was normal. We were even doing our cleaning as per the request of the President when the earthquake started. It was so scary watching the rocks fall down and everything around me losing their balance," she stated.

Anker village has been the scene of tremors and earthquakes since the end of last year.

A statement issued by the mines and energy ministry noted that these occurrences are frequent in the case of Namibia due to its low magnitude.

"Tremors and earthquakes are very natural, but unpredictable. In the case of Namibia, the magnitudes are relatively low and the occurrence is infrequent", said acting permanent secretary Gloria Simubali.