Nigeria: Five Looks and Attractions of Northern Nigeria

Many visitors have dismissed the stereotypical believe that Northern Nigeria is riddled with violence and terrorism alone. Indeed, such single story ideas are far from the truth, as northern Nigeria, in its entirety, has a lot to offer in terms of culture, festivals, tourism, rich history and beautiful sites. From beautiful palaces, to the rich Durbar festivals, the food, hospitable people and scenic sites and destinations, northern Nigeria is an adventure waiting to be explored. Here is just a tip of the iceberg:

1. Mambilla Plateau, Taraba

With the highest point in Nigeria, standing at about 1,600 meters (5,249 ft) above sea level, Mambilla plateau should be on the top of your list.

The plateau has a combination of waterfalls, hills and mountains. The highest mountain, Chappal Wadi, which stands at 7,936 ft above sea level, is the highest mountain in Nigeria. It is found at the northeastern flank of the Plateau. The plateau is Nigeria's northern continuation of the Bamenda Highlands of Cameroon.

2. Matsirga Falls Kafanchan, Kaduna

Matsirga Falls, located in Madakiya, Kafanchan, Kaduna is another beautiful waterfall in the North.

With a height of about 30 meters, it gets its source from springs on the Kagoro hills. The water at the Matsirga Falls drops into a gorge that has been supported by beautiful rocks. Something magical happens at the point of impact with the river, the avalanche of the fall creates a rainbow-like mist, which appears and disappears mysteriously.

3. Kajuru Castle, Kaduna

Kajuru Castle is an exclusive and luxurious getaway built in an early medieval style at Kajuru village in the trade city of Kaduna, a major commercial hub in the northern part of Nigeria. This gorgeous architectural masterpiece with breathtaking ambience, is set upon elevated peaks with staggering views and is the ultimate holiday getaway in the north.

A German expatriate, who lived in Kaduna, with metre thick granite stone to reflect the medieval Bavarian theme, built the Kajuru Castle in 1978. It took five years to complete its turrets, armory and dungeon. Kajuru Castle is simply an awesome place to be.

4. Gurara Waterfalls, Niger

Discovered by a Gwari hunter called Buba in 1745, this waterfall is one of Niger's major tourist attractions. It was named after two deities, Gura and Rara, which were worshipped by the Gwari people. The waterfall is very beautiful and it stands at a height of 30 meters and a gushing width of 200 meters. When you visit Niger or Abuja, be sure to stop by at Gurara waterfalls.

5. Shere Hills, Jos

Located in Jos, Shere Hills is one of the foremost tourist attractions in the North. Quite an adventure to hike on as it is a combination of various hills and rock formations with the highest hill standing at 6,001 feet above sea level. They also form the third highest point in Nigeria after Chappal Waddi and Mount Dimlang.