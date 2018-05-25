Nigeria: We're Happy With Peace, Stability in Gambia - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said the successful transition in the Republic of The Gambia, and the ongoing peace process in the country gives greater hope of harmonious co-existence and development on the African continent.

Receiving a Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to Nigeria, Mr Amadou Taal, President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina said all the interventions by ECOWAS to ensure a stable and economically vibrant economy in the country was worth the effort, considering the country's position and value.

"I will like to congratulate your government for trying to stabilise the situation in your country. I am very pleased that the peace process is going well, and things are getting normal.

"I am very pleased also that Nigeria's role in stabilizing the country is appreciated. We look forward to improved bi-lateral relations," he said.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner of The Gambia said:

"The Gambians are proud of you as a person, Mr President, and this great country for all the wonderful work you have done for our country. Your intervention made all the difference.

"We are proud that your intervention brought peace and stability to The Gambia. Our President has very high regard for you, and he sends his warm greetings."

President Buhari, who also received a Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to Nigeria, Mr Jacques Obindza, said the bilateral relations with the country needed more attention, especially in economic terms.

The Congolese ambassador said he would work hard to strengthen economic relations between both countries, noting that some Nigerian industrialists like Alhaji Aliko Dangote and notable banks in Nigeria had already set up businesses in his country.