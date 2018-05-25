25 May 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: We're Happy With Peace, Stability in Gambia - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said the successful transition in the Republic of The Gambia, and the ongoing peace process in the country gives greater hope of harmonious co-existence and development on the African continent.

Receiving a Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to Nigeria, Mr Amadou Taal, President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina said all the interventions by ECOWAS to ensure a stable and economically vibrant economy in the country was worth the effort, considering the country's position and value.

"I will like to congratulate your government for trying to stabilise the situation in your country. I am very pleased that the peace process is going well, and things are getting normal.

"I am very pleased also that Nigeria's role in stabilizing the country is appreciated. We look forward to improved bi-lateral relations," he said.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner of The Gambia said:

"The Gambians are proud of you as a person, Mr President, and this great country for all the wonderful work you have done for our country. Your intervention made all the difference.

"We are proud that your intervention brought peace and stability to The Gambia. Our President has very high regard for you, and he sends his warm greetings."

President Buhari, who also received a Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to Nigeria, Mr Jacques Obindza, said the bilateral relations with the country needed more attention, especially in economic terms.

The Congolese ambassador said he would work hard to strengthen economic relations between both countries, noting that some Nigerian industrialists like Alhaji Aliko Dangote and notable banks in Nigeria had already set up businesses in his country.

Nigeria

How Nigerian, Cameroonian Soldiers Mistreated Us in Camps - Victims

Women who live in refugee camps after surviving Boko Haram attacks have narrated how Nigerian and Cameroonian security… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.