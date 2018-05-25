24 May 2018

Nigeria: Take Care of Your Homes, Buratai Advises Soldiers' Wives

Mrs Kalsum Buratai, wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has advised wives of soldiers fighting in the North East to take proper care of their homes.

Buratai gave the advice in Lagos on Thursday at the inauguration of the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA) Crèche and Nursery School at AN Barracks, Yaba, Lagos.

Mrs Buratai was represented by the wife of Chief of Policy and Planning, Nigerian Army, Mrs Gladys Yusuf.

She told the soldiers' wives to strive and be independent while also taking care of their husbands and homes.

"Your environment must be clean. God will give you wisdom to run your home.

"This occasion marks another milestone in the chief of army staff's vision to have a professionally responsive Nigerian army in the discharge of its constitutional roles," she said.

She said that the vision aimed at repositioning all Nigerian army schools across the country to an enviable standard.

Mrs Buratai described education as light used in seeing darkness and mirror used in understanding society.

"It is on this premise that nations all over the world consider education paramount and have continued to invest in it for economic empowerment as well as social and political growth and development.

"I wish to remind all that are seated here that NAOWA is a non-governmental organisation comprising spouses of serving officers of the Nigerian army.

"NAOWA is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of the economic and social wellbeing of families of Nigerian soldiers.

"These include personnel who died in the course of protecting the territorial integrity of the country," she said.

The wife of chief of army staff commended the efforts of the President, NAOWA, 81 Division chapter, Mrs Grace Udoh and members for ensuring the timely completion of the project.

"You have done much to deserve eulogy. I therefore, urge the beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the facilities to improve on their social and educational life.

"More so, I enjoin you to put in place adequate measures to ensure proper maintenance of this school," she added.

Udoh, in her remarks, appreciated everyone that had contributed to the success of the project, urging them to make good use of it. (NAN)

