Kenya: Jumia to Deliver Fresh Farm Produce Within Four Hours

Nairobi — Online retailer Jumia has launched a new vertical that will see customers buy fresh produce through the Jumia e-commerce platform.

Jumia Fresh will allow customers buy fresh vegetables, fruits, and meat from the online retailer and expect a delivery of up to four hours.

Jumia, which has carved a niche in the electronics category, has partnered with various fresh produce suppliers in Nairobi to build the new segment.

"This is our way of conveniently bringing Mama mboga closer to customers at the best prices either from home or office," said Jumia MD Sam Chappatte, adding that customers will get free delivery for Jumia Fresh orders above Sh500.

This is the first time the online retailer will be selling perishables in line with the company's mission to increase assortment and give customers the convenience to shop online for everyday essentials.

Last month, Jumia announced a reduction in delivery fee to Sh100 down from Sh250 for customers within Nairobi.