25 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Former PM, Ex-EALA Member Appointed to Key CCM Posts

By Deogratius kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda and ex-member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Makongoro Nyerere have been appointed members of the ruling party's CCM National Executive Committee (NEC).

The appointment was made by the party's national chairman President John Magufuli on Friday, May 25.

According to a statement issued by the director of Presidential communications Mr Gerson Msigwa, names of the nominees will be sent to theNEC meeting which is due to be held on May 28 in Dar es Salaam.

"Dr Magufuli has made the appointment in accordance to the powers vested in him by the CCM's constitution of 2017," read the statement.

