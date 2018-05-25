Rwanda: Kagame in Ethiopia for State Visit

President Paul Kagame today arrived in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa for a State Visit and was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.

President Kagame will begin the visit by holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Ahmed and later attend a luncheon held in his honour.

The two Heads of State will then proceed to tour Hawassa Industrial Park which has attracted 18 leading global apparel and textile companies.

The first of its kind in the country, Hawassa Industrial Park is expected to generate around 60,000 jobs and $1 billion in export revenues according to the World Bank.

Kagame will on the second day attend a number of Consultation Meetings on the African Union Institutional Reform Process including with the Group of 15 Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Heads of Regional Economic Communities and the Bureau of the Assembly.

President Kagame was last in Addis Ababa in January this year where he was elected Chairman of the African Union.