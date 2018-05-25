Tanzania: What Tanzania's Opposition Want Concerning Stiegler's Gorge Hydropower Project

Dodoma — Opposition MPs said on Friday they are not against the planned Stiegler's Gorge hydropower project but want their environmental fears allayed with scientific research.

Their colleagues from the ruling party CCM had accused them in the debating chamber of opposing everything including projects like the Stiegler's Gorge in the Selous Game Reserve.

Debating the budget of the Ministry of Energy, Mr Adadi Rajab (Muheza CCM) said the opposition had been against the hydropower project and buying of aircrafts for the national airline.

But Mr Julius Kalanga (Monduli-Chadema) said they just needed their fears allayed.

"Nobody with complete thinking capacity can oppose the Stiegler's power project. We are questioning the environmental impact which is not done. We need scientific report and not statements of politicians," said Mr Kalanga.

"MPs from Morogoro have also lamented that their people will be affected by the project and all these need concrete responses. Why do you want us to abstain from questioning?" added Mr Kalanga.

Just after his comment, Mr Zitto Kabwe stood up, and raised his hand to salute Mr Kalanga for his comment.

Mr Ahmad Katani (Tandahimba - CUF) also raised the same point saying that the opposition lawmakers were patriotic to their country.

"We are not against the project, but where is the environmental impact assessment report," he said.

Mr Katani also said that the government was not being consistent with its projects, especially after a new phase comes in.

"We have power projects like those of wind, natural gas and others which can generate about 3,000 megawatts. Instead of finishing those first, you have come up with another priority power project," he said.

"The government has also left the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. What the minister said in the budget was just a political statement," he added.

However, Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (VPO) responsible for the Union and Environment, Mr January Makamba had said in his official Twitter account on Wednesday, that a fresh assessment has been conducted by the Institute of Resource Assessment of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

Read more: Tanzania's Stiegler's Gorge project has a new impact assessment, not the 2009 one