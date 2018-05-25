Tanzania: TCCIA-Arusha Now Registers Business

INDIVIDUALS wishing to start business in Arusha do not need to travel to Dar es Salaam region for business registration as the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (TCCIA-Arusha) is now performing the function in the region.

Speaking during the Business Forum in Arusha yesterday an official from TCCIA- Arusha, Mr Lairumbe Laizer said, the Chamber was now working closely with Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA) to register businesses in Arusha.

If you want to register your business don't go to Dar es Salaam because we are now carrying out such function here in Arusha in collaboration with Brela," Mr Laizer said amid applause from participants.

Mr Laizer said, TCCIA - Arusha came up with the initiative to simplify the process of business registration for Arusha residents after realizing that individuals were failing to register the companies due to lack of knowledge on the procedures.

He said, TCCIA -Arusha has been conducting seminars and workshops for the business community, including entrepreneurs for the objective of listening to their problems and sharing experience.

Individuals engaging in business fail to grow due to lack of knowledge on how to do business. Having noticed this problem, TCCIA-Arusha routinely meet them to listen to their complaints, including imparting entrepreneurship knowledge to them," he said.

Mr Laizer said, doing business required networking with markets or buyers, saying TCCIA -Arusha also was facilitating businesspersons in the region to network with their colleagues outside Arusha.

He said, the Chamber was also working with the business community in exposing them and their businesses outside Tanzania. Mr Laizer also announced good news to participants,

saying TCCIAArusha was also offering loans to businesspersons and other entrepreneurs at the minimal interest rate of ten per cent per annum through its SACCOS.

According to Mr Laizer, the Chamber has also assisting entrepreneurs acquire Certificate of Origin for their products, a practice that simplified business.