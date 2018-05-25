Tanzania: CUF Pats CCM On the Back Over Property Verification

THE verification of CCM properties carried recently by the party has won accolades from its rivals, terming the action as a crucial step towards maintaining transparency in the day to day running of the political parties.

Speaking here yesterday over the move, the Secretary General of the main opposition party in Zanzibar CUF, Seif Shariff Hamad said the step undertaken by the ruling party was important and that he was one of the top leaders who advocate for the spirit to be maintained for the restoration of good governance and financial accountability.

He said his party CUF used to do the same in the past but has failed to maintain it in recent years due to the ongoing internal conflicts that have almost broken the party in two camps.

I think the move by CCM was basically timely for the good of transparency and financial accountability, and it is therefore worthy to be emulated. We in CUF used to undertake periodic auditing of our accounts and our records have remained clean until recently due to the political wrangles," he said.

Mr Hamad who was accompanied by some of his supporters was in Mwanza where among other things he participated in the monthly programme dubbed TUJADILIANE, which is organised by the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) and aired by 15 radio stations operating in Mwanza region.

The programme invited Mr Hamad to elaborate on a number of issues going on in his party as well as the position of the ongoing internal conflict between him and the party Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba that has affected political activities in the party.

On industrialisation drive, he said President John Magufuli's vision on the agenda was initially good, but added that it needed to be revisited by imposing more strategic approaches like making sure there was enough work force and raw materials.

My view on the agenda is that it should focus on producing many technicians than engineers, making sure there are enough raw materials and empowering farmers to be able to undertake meaningful agriculture," he said.