Tanzania: Relief As Child Marriages Decrease in BAHI

BAHI District Authorities said yesterday that, the campaign to end child and forced marriage in the area has gained momentum, with more children attending classes since the launching of the campaign in February, this year.

At least one in every three girls is married off before her 18th birthday in the area. The District Commissioner, Ms Elizabeth Kitundu said, the situation had "reached a crisis level.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign organised by World Vision Tanzania (WVT), Ms Kitundu said, "It's time we end school pregnancies and teenage marriage in the area." The Commissioner said,

district authorities are holding a number of meetings seeking solutions to end the practices which have caused several health complications and halted them from getting education.

Bahi District Council, Acting Primary Education Officer Mr Hyasini Hyera said, due to poor implementation of the law, girls are increasingly becoming victims of teenage pregnancies and forced marriages.

He said, during 2015, 2016 and 2017 academic years, the district recorded 61, 51 and 38 cases respectively. "With trends showing a steady fall, school girls in secondary school are the worst hit victims," he said, adding that the education department is planning to streamline civic education across all schools.

The officer, however, blamed the young girls for jumping into sexual affairs before their age and further challenged parents to take strict action over their misbehaving teens.

World Vision Tanzania Central Cluster Manager, Mr Faraja Kulanga acknowledged that, government efforts towards addressing the problem cannot be underestimated, but called on the general public to join hands in the battle.

Tanzania joined the African Union in 2014 to launch a national level campaign against child marriage and early pregnancies.

A Demographic Health Survey report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows Shinyanga region tops in Tanzania with 59 percent, followed by Tabora (58 percent), Mara (55 percent) and Dodoma (51 percent).