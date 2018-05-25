25 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - Petro Take Up Championship Leadership

Luanda — Petro de Luanda took up the lead of the national first division football championship (Girabola 2018) with 27 points, after beating on Thursday Sporting de Cabinda by 3-1 with striker Tiago Azulão's hat-trick.

The match, played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, was part of the seventh round of the championship, postponed due to Petro de Luanda's involvement at the time in the African Confederation Cup.

Sporting the Cabinda remain eighth with 16 points.

The Brazilian striker Tiago Azulão is the top scorer of Girabola with 11 goals followed by Pedro and Mano (Interclube) seven goals each.

1º de Agosto are facing Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte later this Friday for the 14th round, a match postponed due to their participation in the African champions League.

Should 1º de Agosto win the game they would reach 27 points and co-lead the championship leadership with petro de Luanda.

