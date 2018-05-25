South Africa: Willemse Drama Latest - Supersport Pulls Trio Off Air

There was another major development in the A shwin Willemse -Nick Mallett-Naas Botha saga on Friday as SuperSport confirmed that none of the trio would be on air on Saturday.

The conflict, which saw Willemse walk off the live set during last Saturday's broadcast, has not been resolved, SuperSport said.

Willemse had accused Mallett and Botha of patronising him, adding he could not "work with people that undermine other people".

The three parties had met on Monday this week, but could not get to the bottom of their issues.

"We have had discussions this week with all parties in an effort to resolve this matter amicably and expeditiously," SuperSport said in a statement.

The matter, SuperSport added, would now be placed in the hands of an independent mediator.

"Despite good progress initially, the matter has unfortunately not been resolved. We have therefore decided to instruct an independent Senior Counsel, Advocate Vincent Maleka SC, to chair a review of the incident which occurred and to make recommendations to our management.

"Pending the outcome of the review, the three presenters involved will not appear on-air. None of the presenters have been suspended and they will continue to be remunerated in terms of their contracts.

"We are committed to getting to the bottom of this serious issue. Advocate Maleka SC has been asked to make findings and recommendations by Monday, June 11, 2018."

