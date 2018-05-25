25 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Champ Withdraws From Comrades 2018

Former champion Caroline Wöstmann will not be participating in this year's Comrades Marathon.

Following discussions with her coach and the KPMG Running Club, a collective decision was taken for her to withdraw due to her current fitness levels and consideration of her future running career and aspirations.

"We all understand that her withdrawal is a loss for the 2018 Comrades Marathon and Caroline's large number of loyal supporters. This was a very tough and emotional decision, but we all believe it was the right one for the athlete at this point in time," the club said in a statement.

"As a previous winner of both the Comrades and Two Oceans marathons, Caroline was doing everything in her power to properly prepare for this race she so dearly loves. The KPMG Running Club will continue to support Caroline on her journey back to full fitness."

This is the club's second big name withdrawal from the 2018 Comrades marathon after Jenna Challenor had to pull out due to a stress fracture.

