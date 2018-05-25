Mozambique: Renamo Confirms Continued Dialogue With Nyusi

Maputo — The National Political Commission of Mozambique's main opposition party, the rebel movement Renamo, declared that it is carrying on the work begun by its late leader, Afonso Dhlakama, who died on 3 May.

At a Maputo press conference on Thursday, Political Commission member Alfredo Magumisse confirmed that the dialogue with President Filipe Nyusi has resumed.

This now centres on military issues, and Magumisse expected an outcome in the near future. He said Renamo wanted to see members of its militia incorporated into the armed forces (FADM), into the police, and into the State Information and Security Service (SISE).

Thos militia members who cannot be recruited into the defence and security forces should be reintegrated into civilian society through mechanisms that are now being designed.

"We are encouraged to carry on with everything that he (Dhlakama) began", said Magumisse. "We are encouraged to conclude this successfully and quickly".

He claimed that the National Political Commission is now in charge of Renamo, and that it was the Commission which instructed the Renamo parliamentary group to ensure that constitutional amendments were passed this week. Those amendments arose from the consensual document on decentralisation agreed by Dhlakama and President Filipe Nyusi in February, and pave the way for the election of provincial governors and district administrators.

Magumisse announced that the National Political Commission has decided to send brigades to all the provinces, to raise the morale of Renamo members, and to prepare for the municipal elections scheduled for 10 October.

Renamo has not yet elected a new leader to replace Dhlakama. Temporarily, a former general secretary of the party Ossufo Momade, has been appointed as coordinator of Renamo.