Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Calm As Dialogue With Renamo Continues

Maputo — Siluvo (Mozambique), 25 May (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appealed for calm in the current phase of the government's dialogue with the main opposition party, the rebel movement Renamo, in order to secure a definitive peace.

Speaking at a rally in the Siluvo locality, in Nhamatanda district, during his working visit to the central province of Sofala, Nyusi warned against any "opportunism", and urged Mozambicans to trust those who are at the head of the negotiations.

"One of the things that enabled us to make advances was belief in the people heading the process, belief in our leadership", he said. "Those who don't believe are going to ruin the structure".

He said that one of the keys to success in his talks with the late leader of Renamo, Afonso Dhlakama, was that they had agreed not to make any precipitate statements.

"I believed in Dhlakama, and he believed in me", said Nyusi. "We reached a conclusion that we should not say anything until we had reached a conclusion, in order not to feed expectations".

Following Dhlakama's unexpected death on 3 May, the same approach would be continued with the new Renamo leadership. That new leadership "believes in me, and I believe in them", said Nyusi.

Any consensus achieved in this stage would also be the result of the attitude taken by the new Renamo leadership, which is coordinated by Ossufo Momade, a former general secretary of the party.

Nyusi promised that he will shortly speak to the nation in detail about the dialogue - but in the meantime he asked Mozambican to keep calm.

The matters now under discussion are potentially very sensitive - they are the demilitarisation of Renamo, disarming its militia, and integrating its members into the defence and security forces or into civilian life.

"Dont block the system", he urged his listeners. "We are almost at the close. The Renamo soldiers exist. They know me and I know them".

He stressed that he was not interested in seizing the limelight - "I just want the people to live in peace", he declared.