Mozambique: Nyusi Chairs Police Sergeants' Graduation Ceremony

Maputo — Metuchira (Mozambique), 25 May (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday presided at the ceremony where the first group of police sergeants trained since independence in 1975 graduated.

Up until now there have been basic training courses for police agents at Matalane, just outside Maputo, and degree level training for officers at the Maputo Acadamy of Police Sciences (ACIPOL). Now courses specifically for sergeants are being run at the Oswaldo Tazama Police Sergeants' School at Metuchira, in the central province of Sofala.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nyusi stressed that sergeants must be faithful to the basic principles of police discipline.

"You should be living models of police neatness and elegance, of discipline and police order, of patriotism and profession commitment, in favour of the State and of the Mozambican people", he urged.

For ordinary citizens, the police force is the most immediate representative of State power and authority, Nyusi added, and so it should be disciplined and organised and should defend human rights.

"The success of practical measures to prevent and combat crime, depends on the existence of policemen who are genuinely committed to their mission, and who are well commanded", the President said.

The graduation ceremony, he continued , was taking place in a national and international context characterised by new threats and a new concept of security, which demand adaptations in the way the police fight against menaces such as terrorism, organised crime, illegal immigration, and the proliferation of firearms.

He pointed out that sergeants must also be responsible for the physical and psychological well-being of the policemen under his or her command.

"Being a sergeant means that you are able to understand and explain the phenomena that surround you", Nyusi said, "and can transmit them with clarity and conviction. You also know how to comply with the orders from your superiors and pass them down to your subordinates".

The 54 sergeants who graduated on Thursday had trained for 18 months in a variety of specialisms. The three who achieved the highest marks received laptop computers, and scholarships allowing them to continue their studies at ACIPOL.