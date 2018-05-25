Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Third Nacala Cement Factory

Maputo — Nacala (Mozambique), 25 May (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday inaugurated the third cement factory built in the northern port city of Nacala.

The factory, Cimentos de Maiaia, is 85 per cent owned by Chinese private interests, and 15 per cent by Mozambicans. The factory's production target is 250,000 tonnes of cement a year. Total investment in the factory was 10.28 million US dollars. It currently employs 60 workers, 48 of whom are Mozambicans.

At the inauguration, Nyusi said that Nacala is now contributing efficiently to the country's infrastructures by increasing the supply of materials essential for construction, such as cement.

"The investors continue to believe in Mozambique", declared the President.

He was pleased by reports that some investors want to produce clinker in Mozambique. Using a locally produced product instead of imported clinker would reduce the price of cement, Nyusi predicted.

He urged the workers at the new factory to dedicate themselves to their jobs, and to take the necessary security measures to avoid thefts and other losses.

A company manager, Penicico Alberto, told reporters that Cimentos de Maiaia has every intention of offering affordable prices.

"Our immediate market is the north of the country", he said. "Certainly we shall make a difference in the supply of cement, since we shall apply competitive prices, taking the competition into account. Initially we shall concentrate on the domestic market. For now, we shall not be exporting".

In the first week, the factory is still at an experimental phase, ensuring the quality of the product

"We shall enter the market within a week", said Alberto. "We want to balance the quality of our cement, so that we don't supply at first one quality, and them immediately afterwards another".

The retail price of cement in northern Mozambique recently rose from 470 to 610 meticais (from 8.3 to 10.2 US dollars) for a 50 kilo sack. When the new factory's product reaches the market, it could push prices down again.