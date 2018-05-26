26 May 2018

Kenya: Three Suspected Carjackers Gunned Down in Botched Robbery

By Hilary Kimuyu

Three suspected gangsters were shot dead by the police on Friday night at High Point Estate in Juja along the Nairobi-Thika Highway after an attempted carjacking.

According to Juja Officer Commanding Police Division (OCDP) Mr Patrick Munyasia, the police received a tip-off that the suspects had shot and injured a taxi driver at Kenol in Murang'a County.

Officers from Special Crime Prevention Unit acted swiftly and got the registration number of the vehicle and immediately started to pursue the suspects who were driving towards Nairobi.

When they reached Juja they diverted back towards Thika and on reaching High Point the police confronted them and a shootout ensued.

TAXI DRIVER KILLED

"The three suspected gangsters who were shot dead included two men and a woman. Police officers recovered a Ceska pistol, a homemade pistol, few rounds of ammunition and several sachets of medicine," said the OCPD.

None of the police officers involved was injured, but the taxi driver who was shot by the gangster later died while undergoing treatment at Thika Level 5 Hospital.

Police estimated the men killed were in their mid-twenties while the woman was in her early twenties.

The OCPD termed the successful operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against crime in the area.

