Thousands of people turned up for Mater Heart Run that was flagged off by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Saturday morning.

The event raises funds to support a programme that caters to children with heart-related problems that come from poor families.

This year's marathon, the sixth edition, was held simultaneously in nine counties, namely: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Machakos, Meru, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kakamega.

The event aims to raise Sh200 million for the Mater Misericordiae Hospital's cardiac programme which has so far benefitted over 3,000 children since its inception in 1995.

The First Lady flagged the Nairobi edition of the event at the Jomo Kenyatta International Convention Centre while respective governors were expected to launch similar events in the counties.

Under the cardiac programme, Mater Hospital identifies and treats children with various types of heart conditions, specifically targeting those from poor backgrounds.

Funds raised in this year's event are expected to benefit 200 children.

The First Lady commended the management of the Mater Hospital and its partners for their tireless work in sustaining the momentum of the Cardiac Program for the last 16 years.

"Because of your commitment and generosity, over 3,000 surgeries have been carried out on children who had no other way of affording these lifesaving procedures", the First Lady told the Hospital management, its partners and runners.

She said participating in running events like the marathon is both a commitment and a personal challenge.

The cardiac program has over the last 16 years grown from 20 heart surgeries to 200 cases a year.

The list of the Cardiac program beneficiaries, a few of whom attended today's flagging-off ceremony, includes a two-month baby and an 18-year-old.

Mater Hospital was represented at the ceremony by its chief executive Dominic Mwenja, the chairperson of its Governing Council Henry Thairu and the head trustee Sr Anne Itotia among others.