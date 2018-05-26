26 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Kenyans Split On Election Date, Many Prefer December

By Nation Team

Kenyans have expressed varied views on a proposed law to change the election date from August to December, with majority of them preferring the latter.

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee was in Eldoret and Mombasa to get views from Kenyans on the proposed bill.

The team is also seeking views on another bill to extend the period to achieve the two thirds gender rule by 20 years

"We have elections in August and we have seen what our teachers go through in making sure they finish the syllabus before August elections to avoid any interruptions," said Ms Grace Oloo at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa.

In the 2010 Constitution, Kenyans agreed to have the election every second Tuesday of August in the fifth year.

If the bill proposed by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa is passed, that will change to the third Monday of December of the fifth year.

"The amendment seeks to restore the tourism high season and the aspirations of a section of Kenyans who are not able to get time out of their busy schedules to take part in the General Election at their places of preference," the Bill reads.

In the two public hearings on Friday, which followed those of Nairobi, Kisumu on Thursday, Kenyans remained divided.

"In December, Kenyans are usually on holiday and a good number travel to up country during this time, thus it will inconvenience them," said Ms Hamisa Zaja from Likoni constituency.

In Eldoret, Ms Diana Koech from Centre of Human Rights and Democracy (CHRD) said that the election should be moved from August to December to allow more people participate in the polls.

"If the date is moved to December, this will allow most people to go back and vote in their homes."

