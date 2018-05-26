South Africa: Police Condemn the Killing of Lions and a Tiger

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo are condemning in the strongest possible terms the resurfacing of incidents of illegal poaching of protected species.

This follows an incident which occurred on a farm in the Vaalwater area outside Lephalale in the early hours of this morning.

It is alleged that the owner of the farm was awaken by the hysterical sounds of his dogs barking and he went outside to investigate.

He was puzzled to find the cages where he kept the three lions and a tiger opened and he further observed that one lion was battling to breathe at the entrance while two others were already dead together with a tiger.

The Police were summoned to the scene and reacted swiftly. The preliminary police investigations led to meat at the scene which suggested that it might have been laced with a poisonous substance.

The Police investigations including the forensic ones will determine the exact cause of death to these animals.

The suspects in this matter are unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in tracing the perpetrators of this incident, may contact Warrant Officer Leon Moolman at 072 534 5383 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest police station.