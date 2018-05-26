26 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governance Is for Serious Minded People - Akinbade

By Jimoh Babatunde

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has said he would not only put a halt to the payment of half salaries and pensions but would ensure their full restoration.

It will be recalled that workers and retirees in the state have been on half salaries and pensions since September 2015, a development that has generated much heat within and outside the state.

Akinbade however assured that all the outstanding pensions and gratuities owed retirees would be cleared within a year of assumption of office as governor of the state. Speaking with the party delegates in their various council areas, Akinbade assured that within one year of assumption of office as governor of the state, he would ensure the payment of outstanding financial obligations owed both serving and retired workers in the state.

