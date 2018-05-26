26 May 2018

Nigeria: 2-Year-Old Lone Occupant Escapes Death As Car Somersaults in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A two-year-old child escaped death by the whiskers yesterday, after the car in which he was abandoned by his mother, somersaulted into a 20ft gully in Magodo area of Lagos.

Doctors at an undisclosed hospital in Ikeja were said to be giving the child comprehensive treatment, as at time of writing this report.

The toddler's mother, Mrs Yetunde Olaore, was said to have left him in her Sports Utility Van,SUV with plate number AAA 507 DE, as she went into the house to pick an item.

She was however taken aback on arrival, on noticing that the SUV had drifted out through one side of the gate that was left open after she drove inside.

The vehicle as gathered, drifted across the road and went off the main road and somersaulted into a 20 feet gully.

Police men attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Command, stationed near the scene of incident, rushed down to rescue the child, when they were alerted.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Choke Oti, said that the infant sustained injuries in the head and the arm.

He disclosed that policemen who visited the scene discovered that the mother of the child "went inside her apartment to pick up an item without properly bringing the car to a halt with the handbrake.

"The child was instantly rushed to an undisclosed hospital for a first aid from where he was referred to another hospital in Ikeja for a comprehensive treatment.

To this effect, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, has advised parents to draw lessons from the unfortunate incident and never leave their little children all by themselves in their cars. The CP reiterated that negligent parents would be prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws.

