Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Lures Cotton Firms

Zanu-PF candidate for Gokwe Central parliamentary seat Cde Victor Matemadanda says he will engage cotton processing companies to come and set up shop in Gokwe. He said this will help develop the area and create employment for people in the constituency.

He said Gokwe was well-known as a cotton farming hub and cotton companies should set up processing plants closer to their raw material.

"Cotton farmers should not travel to Harare to sell their cotton but we should engage cotton companies to come and establish their plants here so that we have infrastructure and employment while they will reduce their costs.

"It is high time that the people from Gokwe benefited from this resource," he said.

"We want those who do not have the capacity to grow cotton to be employed by the cotton processing companies and make our constituency productive," he said.

He said he had engaged several other companies to come and establish plants in Gokwe.

"We need more companies to come and invest here so that we create employment. We should not rely on politicians who buy beer for our youths but we now want development," he said.

Cde Matemadanda said he will be working with the local authorities for the development of the constituency.

"Let people get the necessary services and that is what President Emmerson Mnangagwa is fighting for.

"We need to vote him in office so that he pushes for that," he added.

