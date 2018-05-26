The MDC led by Welshman Ncube has urged its followers to visit voter registration inspection centres countrywide to physically verify if their details were correctly captured in the biometric voter's roll as opposed to relying on information posted electronically through various online platforms.

This comes amid reports of disparities observed between information sent electronically via online facilities and that being observed physically.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has rolled out the voter inspection exercise from the period 19 May to 29 May with elections expected end of July.

"MDC has noted that scores of people have cited disparities with regards to the online platform facilities Vis-à-vis physical verification," party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said in a statement.

"For instance some SMSs sent out indicate that one's details are in order yet when they visit the centers the details would be in shambles."

Opposition parties are adamant the Zanu PF led electoral processes were open to manipulation by the ruling party using alleged party proxies within ZEC.

The MDC, which has signed up to the multi-party MDC Alliance, will take no chances and has urged its supporters to ensure they are properly registered.

"While it may be time consuming for some, we urge prospective voters' to physically go to the centers and check that their names are correctly spelt; correct gender is entered as well as polling station and national identification number so that they do not cry foul tomorrow when the election is stolen," Chihwayi said.

He added, "The devil is in the voters' roll.

"The MDC warns that unless the voters' roll is thoroughly cleaned before elections, its credibility is suspect and that snowballs to the polls.

"Zimbabwe has never had a clean, credible and uncontested voters' roll casting doubt on having free, fair and credible polls.

"As MDC, we encourage prospective voters' to swarm verification centres and physically cross-check their details.

"Equally we urge ZEC staff to expeditiously attend to concerns raised by prospective voters'."