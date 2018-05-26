26 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Man Whacks Brother to Death for Insulting Their Father

A man from Lupane has appeared in court for murder after he allegedly used a log to kill his 'troublesome' younger brother who was in the habit of insulting their father.

Ntongenhle Lima, age not given in court papers and residing in Kana 6 area under Chief Menyezwa, briefly appeared before Lupane magistrate Ndumo Masuku.

He was not formally charged with the murder of his younger brother Letween Lima which took place two weeks ago.

Lima was remanded in custody to next week.

Prosecuting, Sanders Sibanda said the murder took place on May 13.

Prosecutors said the now deceased Letween was in the habit of insulting his father with obscenities, something which infuriated his younger brother, now accused.

"On May 12 and around 10AM, Letween arrived home drunk when he picked a verbal fight with his father Gideon who he insulted with obscene language," said the prosecutor.

He said Ntongenhle tried to intervene to stop his brother from insulting their father but was over powered by the now deceased.

Ntongenhle entered a kitchen hut and came out armed with a log.

"The accused entered the kitchen and came back with a log which he used to hit the deceased twice on the forehead. Letween fell down and was bleeding from the nose and forehead," said the prosecutor.

He said Letween died the following morning on the way to Dandanda Clinic in an ox drawn cart.

