Nigeria: Delta Police Warns Ipob, Others

The Delta State Police Command has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against disturbing the peace and stability of the state during the forthcoming May 29 Democracy day.

In a statement in Asaba, yesterday, its spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka, said as part of its resolve to ensure a violence-free celebration and beyond, the Police cautioned members of IPOB and other allied pro-Biafra groups and their sympathisers to retrace their steps, saying the Command would not condone any form of protests or agitations that could jeopardise the peace and progress of the state.

Aniamaka said the warning became necessary following intelligence reports of threats by some groups, including IPOB, to disrupt the peace and stability of the state.He warned that the Police and other security agencies would not fold their arms and watch persons or group of persons foment trouble that could disrupt the peace and order in the state, recalling that it has already arrested and arraigned some IPOB members in court.

While acknowledging the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens to embark on processions, picketing or other forms of protests, Aniamaka added that these rights must be exercised within the confines of the law and must not be used to cause anarchy and mayhem in the state, as has been done and still being intended by IPOB and other groups.

"The Command, therefore, enjoins all well-meaning Deltans to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious movement of persons to the Police and other security agencies, even as it pledges to continually serve them better," he stated.