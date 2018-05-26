26 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Church Offers Free Medical Services

The Anglican Church is set to offer free medical check-ups today at its St Luke's Greendale Parish in Harare. The medical check-ups are open to everyone. St Luke's Greendale Parish youth pastor Reverend Peter Mapise said the move is part of giving back to society, particularly the less privileged and elderly.

"We are doing this to stimulate church participation in society and encourage a more practical evangelism that shows people the work of Christ in true believers," he said.

The church will be offering free tooth extraction; dental and psychological examination; eye screening; professional counselling; CT scanning; cancer screening; drugs and substance abuse awareness and legal and secretarial or financial advice. The services, which run from 9am to 4pm, would be offered by professionals who have volunteered their services on the day.

Last year, St Luke's Greendale Parish held a similar exercise where it brought 15 legal practitioners, over 20 dentists and medical doctors, 10 counsellors, physicians, rehabilitation specialists, tax experts, financial consultants, project or business management and many other specialists.

