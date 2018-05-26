26 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: José Eduardo Dos Santos Quits Ruling MPLA Party This Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Angop
Former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos and former first lady Ana Paula dos Santos.

Luanda — The Angola's ruling MPLA party president, José Eduardo dos Santos, reaffirmed Friday in Luanda that he is leaving his political life in 2018 of his own free will.

The confirmation was communicated Friday, in Luanda, in the opening address of the second extraordinary session of the MPLA Central Committee, which took place on Friday.

In the session that aimed to approve the resolution on the holding of the sixth Extraordinary Congress of the MPLA, to be held in September, José Eduardo dos Santos said that the transition should be smooth and that the process should show the ruling party's political maturity, as a force with more than 60 years.

During the speech, José Eduardo dos Santos, who did not run for the general elections last August, recalled that the transition at the party level will culminate in the election of a new president as a result of his expressed desire to abandon political life in the year of 2018, despite his regular term expiring in 2021, under the MPLA statutes.

"I remember saying in broad outlines that everything that has a beginning has an end. Because that is the dialectic of life, "he said during an improvised speech.

Angola

Justice Reform Records Three Years of Delay

The Chief JUstice of the Supreme Court (TS), Rui Ferreira, considered on Thursday that the ongoing reform programme is… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.