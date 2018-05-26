About 500 delegates to the thrid elective congress of the National Unity Democratic Organisation were seen hovering and lazing around in confusion at the Greiter's conference centre waiting for what is supposed to be the first day of the party's congress.

The two-day event failed to take off Friday morning after the competing factions "Team Nudo" and "Team VK 100%" failed to reach an agreement over whether to allow about 120 delegates representing branches from Aminuis and the Erongo region who claimed to be deliberately excluded from participating at the congress by secretary general Meundju Jahanika.

The disgruntled delegates, who also challenged Jahanika's decision in the High Court yesterday, are supporting "Team Nudo" led by presidential candidate Esther Muinjangue.

Muinjangue is vying for the presidency against Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu.

Despite their "urgent application" to the High Court being dismissed by deputy judge president Hosea Angula on Thursday, the aggrieved members showed up at the congress venue, claiming that the court did not bar them from attending the congress.

Their case was, however, dismissed on the basis that "it did not meet the merits of urgency".

As a result, the two rival factions spent the rest of the day discussing the legitimacy of the 120 party members who want to take part in the congress.

The City of Windhoek's constituency councillor Joseph Kauandenge, who is contesting for the secretary general position against Jahanika, told The Namibian that the delegates would remain at the congress venue until an agreement between the rival factions is reached to allow them to participate.

Kauandenge, who belongs to "Team Nudo", blamed the delay of the elective congress on Jahanika, saying he was unable to do his work as a party administrator.

Kauandenge added that if they fail to reach an agreement to allow his supporters to participate, his faction would consider approaching the courts again to challenge the outcome of the congress.

Jahanika Thursday in court argued that he excluded the 120 members because they represented structures which were not "procedurally constituted", and that such structures were not recognised by the party.

Jahanika could not be located at the congress today to comment on the delays.