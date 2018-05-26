Delegates at what is supposed to be the third elective congress of the National Unity Democratic Organisation are in suspense as little progress is made on the second day of the event.

The two factions within the party, "Team Nudo" and "Team VK 100%", continued with the discussions over the legitimacy of about 120 delegates today after they failed to reach common ground on whether to allow the disgruntled delegates to take part at the congress.

Yesterday's proceedings had to be adjourned due to the chaos that broke out at the congress venue, shortly after party president Asser Mbai officially opened the event.

Those in support of "Team Nudo" were questioning the legitimacy of the process followed to convene the congress.

Simeon Kauaaka, a delegate to the congress, argued that it was convened by the national council, while it was supposed to be called by the national conference, a body which some top leaders argued was dormant.

The delegates were also unhappy with yesterday's proceedings after the chairperson at the congress failed to introduce the rules and code of conduct, as well as the voting procedures to be followed there.

Police had to be called in to settle the chaos after some members, supporting presidential cadidate Vetaruhe Kandorozu, walked out of the venue before the agruments were settled.

The secretary general's report as well as the party's financial report were supposed to have been discussed and adopted yesterday.

Today, the congress was supposed to discuss the party's constitutional amendments, and start with the registration of delegates before starting with the voting processes.

However, none of these had been done as the two fractions are still to reach an agreement over how to proceed.

The delegates to take part in the voting process are also yet to be registered.