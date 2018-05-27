27 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Gold Panners - Brothers Suffocate to Death in Mine Shaft

Masvingo — Two illegal miners from Madondo Village, under Chief Serima in Gutu, were recently found dead in a goldmine where they were prospecting for the precious mineral.

The mine belongs to Golden Reef company. Acting manager Rodric Muchova believes the now-deceased Happison and Charles Munjengwa were killed by noxious gases in the tunnels of the mine.

Masvingo police spokesperson Sergeant Lorine Chanakira confirmed the incident and warned locals against engaging in mining when they do not have the proper equipment.

She said on the fateful day, the brothers who stay near the mine were in the company of five family members when they entered the gold mine which seized operations two years ago.

"The now deceased brothers decided to go underground while the others remained on the surface.

"At some stage one of the brothers went to check on the two only to find them lying lifeless in the mine," Segt Chanakira said.

The brothers' bodies were taken to Driefontein Mission hospital for a post-mortem.

Mine manager Muchova said his company is battling to contain the influx of illegal miners to the area who besiege the claim during the night.

"They came at night to mine like any other illegal miners," he said.

"We are not able to control these people who are illegally mining on our claims and we are appealing to the law enforcement agents to come and help us in restoring sanity to the place to avoid such kind of accidents."

