Over 3000 secondary school students at the weekend participated in an anti-cultism campaign tagged, "Walk Against Cultism" in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as part of activities marking the 2018 Children's Day celebration.

The walk, which commenced from the popular Ekeki Motor Park and terminated at the Peace Park, was aimed at sensitising youths on the dangers of cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

The students armed with placard with inscriptions such as "Cultism Kills", " Cultism is a Bomb Waiting To Explode" and Stop Cultism; Save our Future.",we're drawn from various schools in the state capital

Speaking at the event, Governor Seriake Dickson reaffirmed his administration's determination to turn around the education sector towards safeguarding the future of young people and the State.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, said the government would continually invest in the sector, with a view to building the manpower base of the state.

According to him, proper education is the only investment that, has the capacity to sustain itself and grow other sectors of the economy.

Earlier, speaking with newsmen, Hon. Obuebite had lauded Governor Seriake Dickson's landmark achievements in the education sector, such as the introduction of free boarding school system and provision of world class infrastructure across the state.

The Education Commissioner reminded the students of the state government's stance on cultism and other criminal activities noting that, the unwholesome practice has the capacity to truncate the administration dream for youths in the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Chief Saviour Ibegi, charged the students to make the most out of the opportunities provided by the state government to better their lot.

Other speakers including, Director of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Alagoa, Chairperson of International Federation of Female Lawyers, (FIDA), Mrs. Dise Ogbise-Ehisere and Principal of St. Jude's Girls Secondary School, Mrs. Cecilia Apreala condemned cultism in its entirety.

According to them, cultism has destroyed the destinies of many promising youths, stressing that, for them to be great leaders in society, they must strive to rise above the menace.

In his contribution, the Chaplain, King of Glory Chapel and President of Boys Brigade, Bayelsa Council, Bishop Dotimi Egbegi advised students to stay away from secret cult activities, as they attract dire spiritual and demonic consequences.

He urged students not to be afraid of cultists, but report their activities to constituted authorities towards checking the trend.

