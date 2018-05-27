Africa: Champions League Final - Lamentation of a Liverpool Fan

opinion

1. Football is about the physical as much as it is about the psychological. One would therefore have to be the most disingenious of "analysts" to dismiss the fact that Salah's exit, which was as demoralising as it was shocking, had a devastating psychological effect on Liverpool's performance. A Ronaldo--or Sergio Ramos, say--exit could have had similar effect on our opponents' performance. It's not necessarily about what those guys eventually do with the ball; it's about the psychology of their presence on the field of play.

.2. The Real Madrid team that won this game tonight was as bland and colourless as their fawning "hailers". Trust me, every impartial analyst knows this Madrid team isn't in any way spectacular. This much was evident in the first 30 minutes of play. Nothing, sans Bale's first goal, shows that this Madrid would even have won against any relatively stable team if the Salah-Ramos tango hadn't occurred.

.3. Judas Is-Karius isn't a good goalkeeper, but the psychological effect of Liverpool's poor morale apparently affected his performance after Salah's exit. In the end, experience is far more valuable than anything in life. Karius' leaky boxers proved that.

.4. Liverpool's isn't necessarily a "strong team". But our boys were quite determined throughout this campaign. But then, winning the Champe requires more than 'determination'. Some basics must be put in place. Our defence, for instance, is still relatively poor. Midfield unstable. No good bench--scratch that, no bench at all. But if Salah had remained, the pendulum would have swung differently. And if we go by the dynamics of the game pre-Salah exit, we could have won. Yes!

.5. A Sadio Mane wouldn't have gone out the way Salah did. It's even possible that Ramos would have found it difficult to harm him the way he did Salah. He's quite stronger and much more rugged. And the game would have ended differently, even if Madrid would eventually win.

.6. In 2005, Cafu (AC MIllan's Right Back) said the team (AC) was already jubilating at half time. They came in by second half to receive the biggest shocker of their lives, courtesy Gerard, Alonso and co. We won that game.

.7. In 2018, it is evident that the never-say-die Liverpool spirit has vanished. We hardly have folks--like Kuyt, like Alonso, like Hyppia, like Hamman--who can play 120 minutes and give the opponent a good run for their money, non-stop. Pathetic.

.8. In all, it's a game.

.9. We lost, for me, not necessarily to a 'better' side. Maybe a 'scheming' side anyway.

.10. Now, make person no lie, this match pain me o. 😂 O dun mi yeyeeh. 😂 Kai! But in the end our blood is red.

.#NeverWalkAlone