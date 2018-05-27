Photo: allafrica.com

Lawyer Miguna Miguna (left) and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Opposition activist Miguna Miguna has called on Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga to retire from politics, accusing him of giving up his anti-corruption crusade.

In a series of tweets after Mr Odinga said a task force is set to be formed to root out corruption from government following talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Miguna said it was time for the opposition leader to give way to younger people to continue with the fight for reforms.

"Thank you for fighting against dictatorship for the past 30 years. You are now tired... .Let young, vibrant, committed and courageous revolutionaries pursue justice," Miguna tweeted.

Mr Miguna claimed Mr Odinga abandoned the fight for justice and reforms during his mock swearing-in when he refused to read his written speech.

"On January 30, 2018, the revolution was ripe but Mr Odinga failed to give the people direction, which was in his written speech that he abandoned. He surrendered and betrayed the patriots without a just cause," he added.

TASK FORCE

Speaking for the first time about the Sh9 billion National Youth Service scandal and the National Cereals and Produce Board scam in Busia, Mr Odinga said he and President Kenyatta had long agreed to tackle graft.

The 14-member peace team has, meanwhile, been working away from the public eye to come up with a clear foundation on what needs to be done to achieve the nine-point agenda sealed with the historic handshake.

"The team estimates that it will need at least six months to complete its work and present the findings to the appointing authorities -- President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga," a source aware of the goings-on, but not authorised to speak to the media, said.

But Mr Miguna claims Kenya's ruling elite, including President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Mr Odinga are not up to the task when it comes to dealing with corruption.