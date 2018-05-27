27 May 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Sues Chiwenga to Free Brother

By Charles Brass

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has been taken to court by a Harare man, who is seeking an order to compel the military to release his brother, an army corporal, who is detained at Harare Remand Prison over allegations of stealing food rations meant for members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Through his lawyers Dururu and Associates, Phillip Chaora filed an urgent chamber citing Chiwenga in his capacity as Defence minister and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as defendants.

He urged the High Court to compel the duo, in their official capacities, to release Farai Chaora, who is languishing in prison without a charge.

Chaora was arrested on March 29 by members of the Zimbabwe Military Police special intelligence branch on accusations that he stole rations meant for soldiers.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

