As the Super Eagles prepare to tread tackles with their counterpart from Democratic Republic of Congo tomorrow, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says there is no cause for alarm over the reported outbreak of Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) in that country.

The international friendly in preparation for the Russia 2018 World Cup, is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, in an interview with The Guardian, said the players are 100 per cent focused on prosecuting the game without any Ebola worries, adding that they have also been training well, and are in a good state of mind to drill their opponents.

Ibitoye added that football fans in the country are equally looking forward to watching the team play their last game before departing for the Mundial.

"There is no panic among the players ahead of the DR Congo friendly. All modalities for the success of the tie have been put in place. It is false the information that players are scared to take part in the game.

"The training has been going on well and football fans are eager to watch the team. The match will still take place on Monday as scheduled. There is no problem in the camp," he stated.