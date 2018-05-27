27 May 2018

Zimbabwe: My Club Won't Sink, Vows Ginimbi As He Opens Sankayi

South Africa-based socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure has promised to set Harare ablaze with an elite joint along Kwame Nkrumah avenue, describing his club as invincible.

Kadungure, hosting city journalists recently ahead of the launch, said Club Sankayi, as he named it, would rock the capital and be around for long unlike other night spots whose hype faded in record time.

"You can't compare us with clubs that sank because they didn't invest enough.

"We will keep investing and upgrading to make sure that every month, every day our standards improve," said Kadungure also known as Ginimbi.

Ginimbi said on Thursdays, popular DJ Jason Le Roux will entertain guests with music of his choice while Friday nights will be dedicated to rhumba.

Saturdays will feature what Ginimbi calls Sankayi nights with Sundays given to Judgement Yard.

Kadungure refused to disclose how much it cost him to set up the club which has high definition sound systems, a VIP Lounge, elegant lighting, seats and what he called "regulars' lounge".

"Let's not talk about money here. It will be like we want to insult others," he said adding, "Just enjoy the place and what you see."

Kagungure said tight security will be a guarantee at his club.

