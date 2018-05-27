27 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Train Derails, Spills Fuel

A train derailed yesterday morning on its way from Walvis Bay to Otjiwarongo and spilled part of its fuel load, TransNamib spokesperson Ailly Hangula-Paulino announced this afternoon.

She said there were no injuries, but that the freight train's derailment caused a spillage.

"The train had two locomotives, three container wagons and 14 loaded fuel tankers. Eleven tankers derailed, four capsised and two had spillage. The TransNamib civil maintenance team, Otjiwarongo municipality and Namibian Police details were deployed to the scene on the same day," said Hangula-Paulino, adding that an investigation is underway into what caused the accident.

Although the derailment caused damage to 180 metres of the railway track, the costs of the accident still had to be determined.

She said both the train driver and assistant were appropriately qualified and competent, as well as medically fit for duty.

"Heavy lift cranes are expected on site as from Monday, 28 May 2018, to start the recovery process. It is estimated that the line would be closed for traffic until Thursday, 31 May 2018. It is the priority of TransNamib that service on this line should be restored at the earliest time possible," she stated.

