27 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 10 Burnt to Death in Delta Road Accident

By Perez Brisibe

Ughelli — At least ten persons where Saturday evening, confirmed dead in a road accident involving multiple cars and a fuel tanker at Ekerawhen junction by army checkpoint of the East/West road, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

A minimum of five cars were also reportedly consumed by the inferno that occurred at the scene as a result of the accident.

Though reason for the accident could not be confirmed as at press time, witnesses at the scene of the accident disclosed that soldiers at the checkpoint had tried to stop the driver of the fuel tanker who refused stopping leading to the accident which engulfed the tanker and other road users.

One of the eye witnesses who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said: "The fuel tanker lost control during an attempt to outrun the soldiers who were trying to stop him for a search amidst heavy downpour.

"The content of the tanker spilled on the ground leading to the fire which burnt the cars and the people inside."

