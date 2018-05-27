The state of Wilson Airport is in jeopardy after sections of the runaways developed potholes.

A video shared by a worker at one of the airlines showed staff trying to free the wheel of a plane trapped in a pothole.

The worker identified as Jane said that the two main runaways have potholes.

"It's a sad situation. Planes get stuck often, and it is the workers who are usually responsible of pulling them out of the potholes," she said on Sunday.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe said: "We will comment on the situation later."

The airport is regarded as one of the busiest in the country, as it serves both domestic and international flights.

Its website indicates that it handles over 120,000 landings and take-offs annually.